The 6-To-1 Grocery Shopping Method That Promotes Less Waste And More Savings

You work hard for your money and relinquishing so much of it at the grocery store every week can be a major appetite killer. Foodies on a budget know that your dollar doesn't always go very far to bring home the groceries you need — and considering the resilience of break-neck food inflation, who isn't on a budget these days? That's where the 6-to-1 method comes in.

The grocery store hack by Brooklyn-based chef Will Coleman went viral on TikTok for helping people save money on their weekly grocery runs, or however often they go. The point is, whenever you step into the grocery store for a restock, the 6-to-1 method should be in your mind. "Grab six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one fun thing for yourself," explains Coleman. "This [tip] makes grocery shopping way easier, way cheaper, and you get in and out so you're not there all day."

Proteins can include more obvious options like chicken, beef, and tofu, but eggs and yogurt are also sources of protein. If six vegetables seem like a lot, keep in mind that these can also include staple cooking veggies like onion, carrots, celery, and peppers. As one of the top comments on the TikTok points out, "Five fruits is crazy," but cucumbers, avocados, and tomatoes all count as fruits. Frozen fruit counts too, and doesn't go bad as quickly. This could also include frozen smoothie packs for breakfast.