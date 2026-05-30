The Chicago 1930s Hot Dog Stand That Sold 'Depression Sandwiches' For 5 Cents Is Still Around Today

When times are tough, small business owners have to be tougher. Such is the case with Abe "Fluky" Drexler, the founder of Fluky's, who in 1929 converted his father's vegetable cart in Chicago into a hot dog stand. The stand would eventually claim credit for inventing the Chicago-style hot dog, but Fluky's signature offering was the "Depression Sandwich." This thrifty frankfurter came topped with mustard, relish, onions, pickles, hot peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes and was served with french fries. The complete assembly cost 5 cents. For vegetarians, a "Garden on a Bun" offered the loaded sandwich sans sausage for 2 cents.

Fluky's generous builds provided sustenance for locals struggling through the Depression, and the business was known to feed those who couldn't manage to hand over a nickel for the meal. The concept helped Fluky's cement its name, and the stand eventually expanded into several locations, even landing the title of the largest hot dog stand in Chicago.