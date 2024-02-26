15 Top-Rated Spots For Chicago-Style Hot Dogs In The Windy City

When thinking of Chicago, one of the first foods people probably associate with this city is the hot dog. And not just any hot dog, but a Chicago-style hot dog. It makes sense why this food is well-known in the Windy City, as the hot dog has been popular in Chicago for more than 100 years. Over time, the city developed its unique style of hot dog, and nowadays Chicago produces some of the best hot dogs in America.

What exactly makes a hot dog Chicago-style? No ketchup in sight. Traditionally, Chicago-style hot dogs are made with a beef link in a poppyseed bun, and are topped with peppers, a pickle, green relish, mustard, onion, tomato and celery salt. Did we mention no ketchup? This mashup of flavors forms the perfect mix of sweet and savory.

The Chicago hot dog is part of the city's culture; at a Chicago Cubs baseball game, you'll likely see many people in the crowd enjoying one. If you ask people across the city about their favorite spot for this classic handheld meal, there's bound to be debate. Being from the Chicago area, I have visited several famous hot dog spots citywide, and each one brings its own unique take on the dog. Many of these establishments have been in business for decades, and Chicagoans have memories going to them since they were kids. Find out why — here are some top-rated spots for Chicago-style hot dogs in the Windy City.