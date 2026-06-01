The Old-School Mountain Dew Can Designs Everyone Seems To Love

What began as the invention of two brothers looking for a whiskey mixer has since exploded into a fan-favorite soda. From Code Red to Voltage to Baja Blast (our favorite, here at Tasting Table), we could only be talking about Mountain Dew. Although over the years, the brand has also debuted and discontinued more than 20 flavors that fans might not even remember (Pitch Black II, anyone?). Meanwhile, the soda cans themselves have changed more than a few times — and diehard customers have taken notice.

Classic Mtn Dew cans have always carried a nature-focused colorway (red, green, and yellow) to evoke the soda's bubbly mouthfeel, citrussy taste, and Appalachian roots. But, aesthetically, in a Reddit thread dedicated to the various Mountain Dew can designs that have been released over the years, commenters seem particularly impassioned about the can designs from 1998 to 2005 and 2005 to 2009. It's worth noting that these two designs, albeit with nuanced differences in font, are remarkably similar. So, why do folks gravitate toward the Mountain Dew cans they recognize from the late-'90s through 2009?

One of the most prevalent motivators behind this specific preference is a personal connection to childhood, as many of whom were born during that particular era. Others echo this nostalgia-centric take, adding, "I like [1998-2005] and the 2005-2009 about the same. The new one is awful." Many soda-lovers seem to agree that their favorite can design is whichever one was in use when they drank their first Mountain Dew as a teenager. Elsewhere online, a viral Instagram meme posted by @dkoldies shares a picture of the 2005 to 2009 Mountain Dew can beside the Cartoon Network television logo with the caption "pov: it's the early 2000's and you just got home from school!"