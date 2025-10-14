This Is The Actual Flavor Of Classic Mountain Dew

With a neon green color that resembles antifreeze more than anything, you would be forgiven for thinking that the unique flavor of Mountain Dew soda is entirely artificial — but you would be wrong. Surprisingly, this vibrantly-colored citrus soda actually gets its signature taste from real fruit juice. That's right, one of the main ingredients that separates Mountain Dew from other lemon-lime sodas is concentrated orange juice.

Mountain Dew is well known enough that PepsiCo doesn't even bother describing the flavor on its packaging. While it's definitely a citrus soda with lemon and lime flavors as well as orange juice — it's more than that. Mountain Dew is a flavor all its own. Interestingly, however, the original recipe was a much more like traditional lemon-lime soda, similar to a 7Up, with the orange flavor not arriving until around 1974.

These days there are many different Mountain Dew flavors. Flavors such as the Code Red and Livewire contain the same concentrated orange juice, but others, like Baja Blast, do not. This is fitting, as Code Red is the first nationally distributed Mountain Dew flavor, so it made sense to stick close to the standard recipe, and Livewire is an orange-flavored soda already, whereas Taco Bell describes the flavor of Mountain Dew Baja Blast as "tropical lime."