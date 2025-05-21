22 Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavors You Might Never See Again

Mountain Dew has come a long way since it was first created in the hills of eastern Tennessee in the 1940s. After all, the soda was originally developed accidentally as a lemon-lime mixer intended for drinking with whiskey, even taking inspiration from a slang term for moonshine with its name. Upon its acquisition by Pepsi, the soda's sales increased rapidly, driven by the beverage conglomerate's marketing power and extensive distribution network. Over time, Mountain Dew evolved into the citrus-flavored soda with a signature neon green color that we're familiar with across the U.S. and beyond.

Now, like many successful beverage brands, Mountain Dew increasingly focused on developing new and limited-edition flavors as a key part of its marketing strategy to attract new audiences and demographics. This includes consumers from the video gaming community, hardcore Star Wars fans, holiday season consumers, and sports fans (among others). Many of these flavors have resulted in a cult following around the soda, as well, with the scarcity and exclusivity creating an ongoing appeal that's helped Mountain Dew maintain its popularity over many years.

Of course, with a brand strategy largely built around the introduction of new flavors, it's inevitable that at least some of these Mountain Dew flavors haven't stood the test of time. Keep learning to learn more about some of Mountain Dew's discontinued flavors, including information on each discontinued flavor and — where possible — the reason each was discontinued.