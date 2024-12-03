16 Ingredients To Elevate Homemade Gingerbread Cookies

The transition from fall to winter isn't just about a drop in temperature or swapping out your leaf and pumpkin decor for nutcrackers and cheesy "Let it snow" pillows. It's also about transitioning the recipes you're baking in your kitchen. While the fall months are all about pumpkin and apple everything, the winter often takes on more hearty and seasonally relevant bakes — including the beloved gingerbread cookie.

Advertisement

Gingerbread cookies can take many forms. Most commonly, though, they are rolled out in a sheet and cut into cute shapes (including the aptly named gingerbread man), or they can be used for constructing a fun and festive gingerbread house. Regardless of the website or cookbook that you're using for your recipe, you'll find several common ingredients: brown sugar (to keep the dough moist and sweet), molasses (for color and flavor), and spices (the most pertinent of which is dried ginger), along with your classic cookie ingredients like flour and leavening agents.

But, as a home baker who loves experimenting with recipes like gingerbread, I've found so many ways and ingredients that can build off the flavor of the classic gingerbread recipe and transform it into something new. The next time you're looking for an inventive way to switch up the classic recipe, try one (or more) of these ingredient additions.

Advertisement