13 Unexpected Ingredients You Should Add To Sugar Cookies

Cookies are the thing that made me interested in pursuing a career in food. I've enjoyed my fair share of them over the years at bakeries and in train station cafés, but nothing compares to the experience of making and baking cookies with my grandmother and my mother in their tiny home kitchens. The sugar cookie stands out as being one of my favorite things to bake over the years. I have fond memories of mixing up a stand mixer of dough, rolling out and slicing the dough with a cookie cutter, and patiently sitting down and peering into the oven to watch them bake.

While some folks may think of it as the plain Jane of the cookie world, I like to think of the sugar cookie more as the foundation of other types of cookies. Once you can make a good sugar cookie, then you can transform it into something else by adding things like molasses, chocolate chips, or oatmeal and raisins. No amount of add-ins will save a fundamentally bad sugar cookie.

Don't just think of the humble sugar cookie as a stepping stone for something more exciting, either; there are also ways that you can play with different recipes and ingredient additions to alter your cookie's taste and texture. Here are some of my favorite ways to enhance the humble sugar cookie with ingredients that you might already have on hand.

