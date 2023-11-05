For More Complex Sugar Cookies, Experiment With More Than Just Vanilla Extract

Sugar cookies are a simple and classic baked good, but their name can be a little misleading as most versions could just as accurately be described as vanilla cookies. Lightly crispy and tender, a good sugar cookie is a testament to the power of butter, flour, and its namesake ingredient, but they would be pretty one-note without some vanilla extract. The world's second most expensive spice brings most of the actual flavor, with just a few teaspoons of vanilla able to imbue stacks of cookies with a depth beyond the basic sweetness of white sugar. The thing is, even with the amazing flavor of vanilla, sugar cookies can be so much more. Vanilla has a floral depth all its own, but its taste is still heavily sweet and marshmallowy. Vanilla blends with sugar instead of contrasting it or standing out. For flavors that stand out, you need to turn to other extracts.

Some of the most evocative cookie memories of my childhood involve simple Italian drop cookies flavored with anise or almond, rather than vanilla-flavored sugar cookies. The licorice taste of anise can be off-putting for some but, when masked in sugar cookies, it adds a bitterness and spice that brings balance instead of doubling down on sweetness. Almond extract adds an extra dimension of nutty flavor that creates a more subtle and complex cookie. And that's just the beginning of what the wide world of extracts can offer sugar cookies.