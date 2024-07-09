Here's What Sets Cane Sugar Apart From Granulated

Sugar — just the word alone brings on so many associations. It's indispensable to our modern diet, fundamental to a wide range of dishes. At certain times in history, it was a prized commodity that fueled politics but it is now easily accessible on grocery shelves worldwide.

It can be surprising just how many types of sugar are available today. From brown sugar, to confectioners', caster, and turbinado, it's easy to get lost in the nuance of the sweet stuff. Yet examining the different processing methods and flavor palates can be incredibly helpful in enhancing culinary applications.

Just take a look at cane sugar — the term refers to any crystallized product that comes exclusively from the tall, sweet grass. This includes everything from the dark caramel notes of jaggery, to the powdered sugar on a donut. Based on its name, granulated sugar may sound similar; however, it's actually a reference to a more specific refined and crystallized sugar type, that many refer to as simply white sugar. With such distinct characteristics, there's lots of additional complexity that sets the two sugars apart.