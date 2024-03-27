Capirotada Is A Classic Mexican Dessert With Unique Savory Twists - Exclusive

When we think of spring we think of flowers peeking out from the thawed earth, store shelves lined with jelly beans and gooey Cadbury eggs, and all those amazing spring desserts. While our favorites are strawberry shortcake or a tangy lemon meringue pie, culinary anthropologist and chef Claudette Zepeda's first choice is always capirotada.

Capirotada is often mistaken for bread pudding, but Zepeda informed us in an exclusive interview that since there aren't any eggs in the recipe, it really doesn't qualify as a bread pudding. Instead, the Mexican dessert is made with deep-fried day-old bread that is layered with peanuts, coconut, and raisins, and then drenched in a sweet syrupy sauce.

While most syrups are made of sugar, maple, or molasses, the syrup for capirotada is a combination of piloncillo (a type of unrefined cane sugar), tomatoes, and onions. We know that sounds like an odd mix, but Zepeda swears it works. "It is the most decadent. You would think it would be super sweet but because of the onions and tomatoes, it gives it the most unreal balanced flavor," the chef explains. "It's weird. There's no way I can make it sexy."