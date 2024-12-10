We Can't Exactly Figure Out Mtn Dew's Worst Flavor, But At Least It's Limited

In our definitive ranking of 11 Mtn Dew flavors, the dreaded last-place position went to the ambiguous Liberty Chill. Its air of mystery isn't the reason why we don't like Liberty Chill Mtn Dew — we're also not sure exactly what "Baja Blast" is supposed to taste like, but it claimed first-place as our all-time favorite Mtn Dew flavor. At the end of the day, Liberty Chill just isn't all that good (at least it's a limited time only flavor).

Advertisement

There's no description of Liberty Chill on the official PepsiCo website, and the flavor was discontinued for a time. When Mtn Dew brought back Liberty Chill in June of 2024, it elaborated that the flavor has "a bold midnight blue color and berry taste" (via Parade). Poured into a glass, your hair will get blown back by this soda's ultra-pigmented blue hue. It tastes like a classic 4th of July Bomb Pop or a blue raspberry-flavored gummy candy. Liberty Chill ends on a slight floral note that's ultimately dominated by headache-inducing sweetness, which — like the Liberty Bell itself — is ultimately capable of ringing only one note.

Don't get us wrong, if you like blue soda in general, then there's a sporting chance you'll like Liberty Chill. Fans of the discontinued Pepsi Blue say Liberty Chill is a solid dupe. But for non-blue-soda-flag-flying foodies, this one doesn't have much to offer you. As one Walmart reviewer wrote, "How did this get mass produced? Cool cans but these are the most disgusting tasting carbonated beverages I have ever tried."

Advertisement