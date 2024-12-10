We Can't Exactly Figure Out Mtn Dew's Worst Flavor, But At Least It's Limited
In our definitive ranking of 11 Mtn Dew flavors, the dreaded last-place position went to the ambiguous Liberty Chill. Its air of mystery isn't the reason why we don't like Liberty Chill Mtn Dew — we're also not sure exactly what "Baja Blast" is supposed to taste like, but it claimed first-place as our all-time favorite Mtn Dew flavor. At the end of the day, Liberty Chill just isn't all that good (at least it's a limited time only flavor).
There's no description of Liberty Chill on the official PepsiCo website, and the flavor was discontinued for a time. When Mtn Dew brought back Liberty Chill in June of 2024, it elaborated that the flavor has "a bold midnight blue color and berry taste" (via Parade). Poured into a glass, your hair will get blown back by this soda's ultra-pigmented blue hue. It tastes like a classic 4th of July Bomb Pop or a blue raspberry-flavored gummy candy. Liberty Chill ends on a slight floral note that's ultimately dominated by headache-inducing sweetness, which — like the Liberty Bell itself — is ultimately capable of ringing only one note.
Don't get us wrong, if you like blue soda in general, then there's a sporting chance you'll like Liberty Chill. Fans of the discontinued Pepsi Blue say Liberty Chill is a solid dupe. But for non-blue-soda-flag-flying foodies, this one doesn't have much to offer you. As one Walmart reviewer wrote, "How did this get mass produced? Cool cans but these are the most disgusting tasting carbonated beverages I have ever tried."
Mtn Dew Liberty Chill falls flat (and unpleasantly sweet)
Liberty Chill first debuted as "Liberty Brew" during Mtn Dew's Independence Day-themed "DEWnited States" promotion of Summer 2019 and 2020. The updated title appeared in Summer 2024 as part of a trio of patriotic flavors alongside Freedom Fusion (white peach lemonade) and Star Spangled Splash (red berry). At the time of its 2019 debut, PepsiCo described the flavor as, "A blend of 50 different signature flavors," in an official press release.
The label on the 2024 bottles and cans even promised "50 flavors in one DEW." It's a nod to America's 50 states but doesn't exactly give any clues as to what the drink is supposed to taste like. The ingredients label doesn't give much away, either. It's all classic soda building blocks like citric acid and sodium benzoate – except for Blue 1 and Red 40, which, bonus points for piety to the USA theme, we guess. Still, the artist formerly known as Liberty Brew still just tastes like one flavor (blue raspberry), not 50.
Currently, Liberty Chill appears to be discontinued with no announced plans of a return. Looking forward, PepsiCo cancelled the flavor's 2025 re-release. Although, the flavor isn't wildly dissimilar to Game Fuel Charged Berry Blast, Summer Freeze, or Dark Berry Bash, so fans will ostensibly have plenty more opportunities to try this reused flavor again under a new name in the future.