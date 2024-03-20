Poitin Is The Irish Moonshine Drink That Dates Back To The 6th Century

Ask a sampling of people to name Ireland's national drink, and it's a pretty good bet that you'll get one answer over and over again: Guinness. While it's true that the dark stout so indelibly linked to the Emerald Isle holds a place of honor in Irish tradition — the Guinness Storehouse is Dublin's top attraction — another lesser-known libation could probably give the black nectar a run for its money. That is, if anyone knew about it. We're talking about poitin (pronounced puh-cheen). Not to be confused with poutine, Canada's unofficial national dish consisting of french fries, cheese curds, and gravy, poitin is Irish moonshine. And, until the late 1990s, it was outlawed in Ireland.

These days, the high-octane spirit (ABV ranges from 60% to 90%) is enjoying a renaissance of sorts as Ireland's craft distillers put their own stamp on the drink their ancestors made from malted barley or potatoes. However, the same alcoholic beverage was forced into underground production when the British Crown instituted a tax on distilled spirits way back in 1661. It may have been gone from sight for more than three centuries, but poitin was never forgotten.