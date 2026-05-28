The Microwave Meal '90s Kids Can Still Taste Had A Disappointing Revival

Food nostalgia is so powerful. It can start cravings that spark trends and make serious impacts on markets and pop culture. You know it when you feel it, which is why food nostalgia guides our approach to eating, yet is so hard to mimic. If a modern product promises to harken you back to days of yore, but it tastes like the bitter reminder that all things change, it's bound to fail. That's what happened during the attempted revival of a 1990s microwave meal for kids, made by Hormel.

Kid's Kitchen was a line of ready-to-microwave meals that were sold by Hormel as early as 1989 and into the '90s. It's hard to determine exactly when Hormel discontinued the products, but during its reign, eight different flavors were available to varying popularity. Beans & Wieners, Pizza Wedges, spaghetti, and several mac and cheese options made the line-up. Each Kid's Kitchen flavor was sold in plastic cups with colorful lids and labels. To this day, people hunt for a way to recreate the flavors of the classic Cheezy Mac 'n Cheese. Others remember the chicken noodle rings as being best. Still, some say that the purple top of the ravioli meant you were in for a consistently fire meal.

The meals and their fun, iconic '90s forms disappeared for a while, becoming just a memory for growing millennials. However, in 2011, Hormel introduced a new line of food for kids, and it bore similar hallmarks. First, its new Compleats Kids line was microwaveable. The flavors were similar to Kid's Kitchen items: beef ravioli, spaghetti and meat sauce, macaroni and beef, and chicken with pasta. As a product intended to be nutritionally balanced, Compleats was supposed to stand on its own, but the disappointing reviews rolled in. As one reviewer said over a decade ago, "The pasta and chicken variety ... well ... if you have a cat in the house, it may think that is his meal."