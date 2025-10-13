12 Times Restaurant Chains Bet On Nostalgia To Lure Customers

Even if you weren't a religious viewer of "Friends," you're likely aware of Central Perk. The coffee shop served as the main meeting place of the six main characters, and some even consider the beloved manager, Gunther, to be the seventh "Friend" of the 1990s hit sitcom. Arguably, Central Perk itself was the eighth. Starbucks knows that many people feel incredibly nostalgic about the coffee shop culture that was so central to the plot of "Friends," which is why, in July 2025, the coffee giant revealed plans to bring back warm, comforting coffee shops.

Starting in New York and California, Starbucks said these revamped locations will include comfortable couches and plenty of space to hang out and chat, just like Monica, Rachel, Ross, Joey, and Phoebe. This cozy vibe is, after all, what Starbucks was built on. Former CEO Howard Schultz would often speak about the idea of the "third place," which comes from the 1989 book "The Great Good Place," and refers to the need for a space for people to gather and connect away from home or work.

In 2025, after a long period of emphasis on grab-and-go and digitization, CEO Brian Niccol championed the "third place" concept once again. With the coffee chain facing a major $1 billion restructuring, the hope is that bringing back the old ethos will win over younger generations and encourage people to stay inside the coffee shops longer.