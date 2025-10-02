A Look Back At McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets Through The Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some kids trick-or-treat with generic plastic pumpkin buckets, others go for the roomy pillowcase, but loyal McDonald's customers know that Boo Buckets are the coolest candy collectors around. In the 1980s, the fast food chain first commemorated the Halloween season by swapping its recognizable red Happy Meal boxes for these festive buckets instead. In October 2025, McDonald's Boo Buckets will return with 2 new spooky characters, so there's no time like the present to reminisce on these limited-edition goodies.

Boo Buckets — also called "Halloween Pails" by McDonald's — started out as simple vessels meant to hold your McD's order before storing your candy haul come All Hallows' Eve. Since then, the buckets have gone through many incarnations, with each one being special to a certain generation of kids. Some versions came with toy-like extras, just like more traditional Happy Meals, while others were emblazoned with famous children's characters.

Unfortunately for kids everywhere, McDonald's Boo Buckets vanished for a few years starting in 2016 after 30 years of memories. However, the discontinuation built a ton of hype for their eventual return in 2022, and the excitement has only grown since. Below, we've rounded up the most memorable Boo Buckets from throughout the promotion's long history. With this knowledge, you'll be ready to debate about how the 2025 version matches up to its predecessors.