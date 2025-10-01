McDonald's Boo Buckets Return For Halloween With 2 New Spooky Characters

When October hits and the leaves on the trees start to turn, you can count on spooky season going full speed ahead. Your favorite stores will be stocked to the brim with fun-sized Halloween candies, and horror movie marathons will take over the airwaves. Meanwhile, at McDonald's, it is time for the return of the legendary Boo Buckets in Happy Meals.

Classic characters Pumpkin, Ghost, and Goblin are returning, but the buckets are getting a revamp with two more characters, Cat and Zombie, for the first time. The Boo Buckets all come with three face variations, giving you 15 different designs to collect. Each bucket also includes stickers, allowing you to fancy them up a bit if you like.

The black cat Boo Bucket features a worried expression, a confused one, and a feisty expression for those looking for something slightly creepier. The red zombie has a Jack-o'-lantern-style mouth and a scar on its face, and comes with a fiendish expression, an upset one, or a tired and drooly zombie-esque look. They're a noticeably spooky upgrade compared to last year's fluffy monster designs, which, while cute, did not have the same family-friendly creep factor that this year offers. These new designs lean heavily into the look of the buckets made famous in the 1980s.