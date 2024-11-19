Metal Vs Plastic Cookie Cutters: The Pros And Cons For Your Cookies
The holiday season is usually ushered in by familiar sites and sounds: The smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree, the bright lights, and the sound of carols in the air. If you're in the kitchen, the arrival of the holiday also signals the arrival of baking season, especially delicious Christmas cookies. Armed with a box of cookie cutters and plenty of decorating accouterments, you can really let your creativity come through.
Having a variety of cookie cutters gives you plenty of decorating options, and both metal and plastic cookie cutters have their pros and cons. Knowing a bit about each can help you narrow down which cutters/designs are on your countertop this winter, helping to make the very best Christmas cookies.
Plastic cookie cutters are great if you're looking to save some cash. Their biggest drawback is that sometimes you get what you pay for and they can be unreliable and flimsy, with dough getting stuck in the cutters and not ending up on a cookie sheet.
Metal cookie cutters are usually made of tin or stainless steel and are ideal for bakers who want a set that is built to last. Because they're so durable, they can cut through thicker cookie dough much easier, also making it easier to cut intricate designs of multiple sizes and shapes.
Unlocking the best in your cookie cutters
Both metal and plastic cookie cutters have their pros and cons, and ultimately the ones you use should be the ones that best fit your needs. Simple Christmas wreath cookies or stars may come out just fine with plastic cutters. But if you're looking to do more intricate designs such as snowflakes and reindeer with your cookies, then metal cutters may be your best bet. Knowing how your cutters work will help you gain consistency with your cookies and let you use them to their full potential.
If you're still not sure whether to go with plastic or metal cutters, a third option exists: Silicone cookie cutters. Though they are somewhat new to the holiday baking scene, silicone cutters are easy to use, easy to wash, and make cookie cutting a breeze. Because they are non-stick, a silicone cutter slicing through cookie dough is like a knife cutting through hot butter. While they can be harder to track down and more expensive, they're worth the investment because they're easy to use.
Whether you prefer metal, plastic, or silicone cookie cutters, learning what they can and can't do is important. With reliable cookie cutters you can get consistently tasty cookies every single time, so you can wow family and friends with your baking skills and spend more time enjoying them with hot chocolate as you watch your favorite Netflix holiday baking shows.