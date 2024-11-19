Metal Vs Plastic Cookie Cutters: The Pros And Cons For Your Cookies

The holiday season is usually ushered in by familiar sites and sounds: The smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree, the bright lights, and the sound of carols in the air. If you're in the kitchen, the arrival of the holiday also signals the arrival of baking season, especially delicious Christmas cookies. Armed with a box of cookie cutters and plenty of decorating accouterments, you can really let your creativity come through.

Having a variety of cookie cutters gives you plenty of decorating options, and both metal and plastic cookie cutters have their pros and cons. Knowing a bit about each can help you narrow down which cutters/designs are on your countertop this winter, helping to make the very best Christmas cookies.

Plastic cookie cutters are great if you're looking to save some cash. Their biggest drawback is that sometimes you get what you pay for and they can be unreliable and flimsy, with dough getting stuck in the cutters and not ending up on a cookie sheet.

Metal cookie cutters are usually made of tin or stainless steel and are ideal for bakers who want a set that is built to last. Because they're so durable, they can cut through thicker cookie dough much easier, also making it easier to cut intricate designs of multiple sizes and shapes.

