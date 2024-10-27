5 Holiday Cooking Shows On Netflix, Ranked Worst To Best

We don't know about you, but we think there's nothing cozier during any holiday season than settling down and indulging in some seasonally appropriate cooking shows. It's not uncommon for these shows to capitalize on seasonal vibes, and you may have noticed that streaming services are ripe with holiday specials around Halloween, Christmastime, and even Valentine's Day or the Fourth of July. If you happen to have a Netflix subscription (and a fondness for food), you've probably found yourself browsing the platform to binge-watch these series around your favorite holiday.

There's something warming about cooking up some special food for the holidays — or better yet, watching someone else do it — whether it's spooky vegan Halloween treats or turning a pineapple stem into a Christmas tree centerpiece. A good holiday-themed cooking show doesn't just rely on the food to showcase the holiday in question, though. Our favorite ones go all out, with the set design fully decked out, the hosts playing along with the theme, and even the script making fun holiday references.

Though Netflix doesn't have an abundance of holiday cooking shows, the ones it does feature are definitely entertaining, to say the least. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? We watched several of Netflix's holiday-themed cooking shows and ranked them from worst to best.

