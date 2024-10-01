16 Absolute Best Plant-Based Halloween Treats For Vegans

Halloween is one of the best times of year. Not only is the blazing heat of the summer behind us, but plans are being made for Halloween parties, trunk-or-treats, and autumnal celebrations galore. Not only do these events get you in the mood for all things spooky, but they're also a great time to celebrate an array of different fall and Halloween-inspired foods.

As someone who is a plant-based eater, and was a vegan for nearly seven years, I've been to countless Halloween parties where the food offerings center around meat, cheese, and confections filled with the ingredients that I choose not to eat. If you or someone you know has a dietary restriction, you probably know how awkward it can be to walk into these events with your own food in tow, and having to answer constant questions like, "What's wrong with eating that?" I'm a firm believer that you shouldn't have to sacrifice the experience of indulging in caramel apples, dips, or baked treats if you choose to eat plant-based.

I'm here to offer some suggestions for some of my favorite Halloween-inspired dishes that are either inherently plant-based or can be made so with a couple simple swaps. As a host, this will ensure that all of the folks who visit your house on Halloween night, or for the pre- or post-parties, can have something to snack on while they enjoy all the festive cheer.