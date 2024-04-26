19 Marshmallow Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Winter may be a wonderful time to fill your hot cocoa with fluffy marshmallows, but the confection truly shines during the summer. Nothing beats a fire-roasted marshmallow sandwiched between slabs of chocolate and graham crackers — provided it's a quality marshmallow. After all, the marshmallow you use can make or break a s'more.

An overly sweet product runs the risk of overpowering the chocolate, while a marshmallow that's too chewy may become even drier and make your s'more unpleasantly crunchy. To help you determine which marshmallow is right for you, I conducted a taste test with several well-known brands. From products available at numerous stores to elevated varieties only found at specialty gourmet shops, I sampled each brand's product straight from the bag and after roasting the marshmallows in the oven. Based on taste — particularly when used in a s'more – appearance, availability, and several other factors, here are 19 marshmallow brands ranked from worst to best.