Paul Hollywood's Foolproof Trick For Extra Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies

When choosing the filling for your chocolate-stuffed cookie, you can get creative. Break off a square from a chocolate bar for each cookie, but pick a flavor you love — whether it's milk, dark, white, or semi-sweet, or a flavored one like sea salt, hazelnut, or raspberry. If your square won't fit in an indentation, you can also flatten out each scoop of dough, place the filling on top, and then fold and roll it up into a ball shape. You can use a cluster of chips, too, but a hunk of chocolate bar is simply thicker and easier to work with.

When it's time to go in the oven, you may want to underbake your cookies just a smidge so that the center remains nice and soft. As long as the edges are golden, it's okay if the middles of your desserts are still pale, especially because they'll keep baking for a few minutes more once they're back on the counter. To enjoy these treats to their fullest, eat them warm and fresh right out of the oven while the filling is still melty. But, don't stress if you can't down them all in one sitting since leftovers can always go in the microwave for about 15 seconds to achieve similar results.