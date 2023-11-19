30 Essential Items You Need To Have On Hand For Holiday Baking

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is one of the busiest for home bakers. It's filled with delectable treats at office holiday parties, trays of cookies at church cookie swaps, and elaborate table spreads for family events. But as much fun as it is to sample these baked treats, that joy is often outweighed by the hassle of shopping before your holiday baking stint.

Numerous home bakers have likely fallen into the annual trap of seasonal ill-preparedness — and regretted it every single time. Yet you don't have to wait until the night before an elaborate holiday gathering to grab a bag of sugar from the store (like countless other individuals). In fact, the key to ensuring you have the ingredients and tools you need for the holidays is actually quite simple: shop early.

To help make this the year of organizing ahead of baking season, we've gathered a list of kitchen tools and pantry essentials to stock up on before the holiday rush. Here are 30 essential items you need to have on hand for holiday baking.