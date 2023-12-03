Turn A Pineapple Stem Into A Christmas Tree For A Festive Charcuterie Centerpiece
The holiday season is one of the best times of the year for exciting and festive food options — from eggnog to Christmas cookies to peppermint-flavored things, and so on. If you're a lover of charcuterie boards, as well as festive decorations, then you need to know about the hack of turning a pineapple top into a Christmas tree. All you need is a whole pineapple, a star-shaped cookie cutter, and a toothpick.
Here's what you do: Begin by cutting off the pineapple's crown (the green leaf-like section at the top) and setting it to the side. Then, cut out a pineapple slice and use the cookie cutter to make a pineapple star. To finalize the "tree," place the crown upside down on the platter so that the longer leaves are on the bottom, then use the toothpick to stick the star onto the top.
Finally, you can dust some powdered sugar over the pineapple leaves to create the impression of snow on the Christmas tree. From there, you can arrange all of the charcuterie board items around your decorative centerpiece, where the presents would go underneath a real-life Christmas tree.
What snacks should go under the Christmas tree?
Now that you have your charcuterie board centerpiece — the adorable pineapple Christmas tree — you'll need to fill out the board with food that the guests can actually eat. First of all, you may as well use up the rest of the pineapple. To continue the festive trend, you can cut more pineapple stars or use additional cookie cutters to make other holiday-themed pineapple shapes, such as snowmen, snowflakes, or even small Christmas trees to complement the centerpiece "tree."
You can also use those cookie cutters to make shapes in other fruits — watermelon, cantaloupe, and apples will all work well. You can mix a few shaped pieces with other colorful fruits that can't be cut into shapes, like kiwis or various berries. Then, you'll want to include some cheese, as well as your favorite crackers. Cheeses that pair well with pineapple include mozzarella, Gouda, and Monterey Jack. To add even more variety to your board, you can add meats and nuts — perhaps ham and almonds, or turkey and cashews.