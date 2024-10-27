Simplify Your Holiday Cookie Baking With This Make-Ahead Tip

December is the month of endless cookies. Cookie exchanges, holiday parties, and the actual days of celebration all call for a large amount of festive cookies. What's not endless, though, is the amount of time you have every day to bake said number of cookies. Grocery shopping, preparing the dough, shaping the balls, and baking the cookies in batches can quickly add up to hours in the kitchen.

Luckily, Anna Gordon — chef, founder, and co-owner of The Good Batch, a bakery in Brooklyn, New York — gave us her top tip to streamline the process, saving you precious time this busy holiday season. To simplify your holiday cookie baking, Gordon suggests making your cookie dough ahead of time and freezing it.

"Preparing large batches of cookies ahead of the holiday rush is a great idea," the cookie connoisseur says. You can actually freeze most types of cookie dough for up to three months. Gordon suggests making the dough, "scooping and freezing individual cookies, then freezing the dough like that." This way, you'll have even less work when the time comes to bake them, as the cookies are already individually shaped. It also lets you make dough in bulk and only bake the exact number of cookies you need at any given time.

