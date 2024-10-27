The Easy Way To Upgrade All Of Your Holiday Cookies With One Extra Step

Once you've seen how easy this is, you can start combing through your recipes and getting creative. There are two main approaches: The first is to underline an ingredient that's already in the recipe. For example, a buttery sugar cookie that's heavy on vanilla extract could become a little more luscious with vanilla beans grated over the icing. Or you can play with the texture and sprinkle on some crushed rock candy, adding satisfying crunch and crystal-like shine to this holiday classic. You could also take molasses gingersnaps to the next level with bits of candied ginger, which would intensify the flavor while contributing their pleasant chewiness. Or make everyone's favorite lemon bars even tangier with dried tart cherries scattered across the top.

Advertisement

The other approach is to accent with a flavor that's not already in your recipe. Remember, we're keeping it simple (because we're already busy enough around the holidays), but you can have all kinds of fun with one extra ingredient. Sprinkle crushed hot peppers on your chocolate crinkles. Try some dried rosemary on those lemon bars. Press Cocoa Pebbles cereal into the icing on baked sugar cookies. The world (and your pantry) are your oyster, so have fun and see how easy it is to elevate your holiday cookies.