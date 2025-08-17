10 Of The Rarest McDonald's Happy Meal Toys And How Much They Might Be Worth Today

The McDonald's Happy Meal has been a staple in most of our lives, but it has only been around since the 1970s. Marketing guru Bob Bernstein created the Happy Meal to attract children (and their parents) to McDonald's. The story goes that he was inspired by his son reading cereal packets in the morning while they ate, and wanted to create a similar device for packaged meals that would draw customers in. The very first Happy Meals were packed in boxes decorated to look like circus wagons, and the toys included puzzles, games, and stationery items.

The Happy Meal toy has a long and illustrious history, dating back to those early days, when it teamed up with some of the biggest franchises in the world to deliver toys and collectibles that kids go crazy for. Those link-ups include massive partnerships with Disney, Pixar, Hot Wheels, Batman, Barbie, Furby, and Hello Kitty, to name just a few.

The most successful collaboration was with Ty's Beanie Babies, which sold over 100 million Happy Meal boxes a year at one point. That's a whole bunch of toys — which begs the question, what happened to them all? While many of them may have ended up in a dumpster, some of the original and rare vintage Happy Meal toys are worth a significant amount of money. Vintage Happy Meal toys can sell for a couple of dollars to hundreds, particularly if they are in mint condition. The highest prices are for "mint-in-bag" stock, which means the toys are in their original and unopened packaging, and you will get considerably more for your toys if you have a complete set. Find out just how much those vintage Happy Meal toys may sell for today.