14 Vintage McDonald's Happy Meal Boxes We Wish Would Come Back

Back in 1979, McDonald's ad exec Bob Bernstein had a lightbulb moment: Why not turn the packaging itself into the main attraction and toss in a toy? And with that, the first McDonald's U.S. Happy Meal was born. As we learned from McDonald's archivist Mike Bullington in our exclusive interview, collectors will spend a lifetime hunting down rare vintage McDonald's memorabilia, but the toys and glassware are a bit easier to find than specific Happy Meal boxes. Considering most folks weren't hanging onto their cardboard for decades anticipating a cult following, a lot of iconic Happy Meals are lost to history, but we're determined to keep the memory alive.

Happy Meals might notoriously be marketed to kids, but they're fair game for all ages. With so many celebrities teaming up with McDonald's in recent years, such as Saweetie and Angel Reese, Happy Meals are becoming coveted collector's items the minute they're released. Between the fun freebies, nostalgia, and bargain price, McDonald's clever meal kits are loved by all. Happy Meals have changed in many ways over the years, and we'd fork over our last dime for any (or ideally all) of these 14 Happy Meal boxes to make a return.