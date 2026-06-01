One Of The All-Time Best Gas Station Snacks Predates Automobiles By Centuries

Gas stations are a ubiquitous and unavoidable part of American life. Whether road tripping, commuting, or driving for any purpose, you can't avoid gas station snacks. And truthfully, long-haul driving would be less fun if you did. But gas stations haven't always been roadside snack centers; they've evolved into this role in the years since the invention of the automobile and American motorization. Throughout the decades, some snacks have become so synonymous with gas stations that you can't imagine they weren't always together. Jerky is sort of like that, although, it has been feeding travelers long before the existence of cars.

When Tasting Table rounded up the all-time best gas station treats, jerky was a must-have. It's inevitable, nearly guaranteed presence on gas station snack racks is only one reason why it made the list. Variability is another. You can have jerky made from anything these days — pork or chicken, beef, turkey, venison, and bison. The brand Epic Provisions has even made a type of salmon jerky widely available. Jerky has always been an important food source for people on the move, especially in the Americas. The Indigenous peoples of North, Central, and South America weren't the only ones in the world to dry meat for preservation. However, it's widely agreed that the word for jerky comes from Quechua, an indigenous language in the Andes. The act of making ch'arki was important to Andean cultures since it preserved llama and alpaca meat through fallow seasons. Jerky has a traditional appearance in North America as well, including the Lakota and Cree tribes, as well as Toyah who would preserve bison meat into pemmican.