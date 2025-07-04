13 Absolute Best Gas Station Snacks Of All Time

There's nothing like taking a road trip and making a pit stop for snacks at a gas station. Sure, you could opt for an actual meal at a fast food drive-thru (or even remember to pack a sandwich before you leave), but it's not as much fun as stocking up on a stash of snacks to munch on while you drive down the highway. Of course, every gas station's selection varies, but many of the same players pop up at every point in the road: the trail mixes, chips, pretzels, and the not-quite-yet-ripe fruit are all there, waiting for you.

But what are the best gas station snacks of all time? I evaluated a long list of classics and chose these 13 standouts based on availability, portability, and ultimately, deliciousness, to give you a better idea of what you should snag the next time you find yourself at a gas station. We each have our favorites, though, so stick to your tried-and-true classics — but don't be afraid to branch out and try something new. Your next road trip may just be the tastiest one yet.