Every Chex Mix Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

If there was one savory snack that I could eat day in and day out, it would be Chex Mix. Seriously, how do you say no to a bag of this top-ranked snack mix, complete with pretzels, rye chips, and numerous different forms of the classic cereal? And, more importantly, how do you take an already top-tier snacking mix to the next level?

Well, if you're Chex Mix (more specifically, its parent company, General Mills), you make a whole bunch — and I'm talking a whole bunch — of flavor variations of the classic snacking mix and wait to see what bites. Although the brand will be forever associated with the traditional, blue-bagged variety, there are several other products on the market that are just begging to be enjoyed, including ones that are sweet, savory, and everything in between.

In order to decide if I've just been in the dark about the best Chex Mix flavors, I decided to sample some of the ones that the brand makes and rank them from worst to best. Primarily, I looked at the flavor and the texture of the individual components in the snack mix, as well as the overall bite when I ate several of the different components together. Above all, I wanted a Chex Mix that sent me crawling back for another handful, time and time again, rather than something that I would grow bored of quickly.

