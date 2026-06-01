Everyone Had This In Their Kitchen 90 Years Ago — Now It Would Be Strange To See One

If you've ever lived in, been to, or passed by a historic home dating anytime from the 1880s to the 1920s, you may have seen a curious square-shaped cast iron door in the outer wall leading into the kitchen or pantry. What is it for? Yet another vintage kitchen feature nobody remembers anymore, the milk door was a way to keep delivered dairy products cold until they could be collected inside during the era before refrigeration was common.

Long before the milk door, refrigeration, and even pasteurization, households would have had their own cows. When keeping livestock became impractical or impossible, fresh milk used to be delivered to your door daily in large metal containers, then kept cool in cellars or iceboxes. The first glass milk bottle, the Lester milk jar, was patented in 1878, followed by the first milk bottle with a cap in 1884, designed by Harvey D. Thatcher and patented in 1900.

After the advent of the capped milk bottle, delivery became much more convenient. The heyday of the milkman had arrived. Milk would be delivered daily, empty bottles collected, payment made, and orders for the next day taken. Milk was delivered between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. so that families could have milk for breakfast, but that also meant that if no one was up early to bring it inside, it would sit outside, risking spoilage.