The Creamy Vintage Pasta Bake Dish That Deserves A Big Revival

When we reminisce about food from the 1950s, it's usually not with fond nostalgia. Culinary trends of the day were downright weird, including molds combining fruit and meat — vintage recipes used so much gelatin — and other experiments that by today's standards are totally unappealing.

But once in a while, a recipe from days gone by resurfaces that deserves to make a comeback. Noodles Romanoff is one of them. The sumptuous dish combines tender egg noodles with a rich cream sauce made with butter, sour cream, and Parmesan cheese, and is baked until bubbling hot. At once decadent yet humble, noodles Romanoff was the signature dish of Hollywood hotspot, you guessed it, Romanoff's.

Romanoff's was open from 1939 to 1962 in Beverly Hills' perpetually cool zip code, 90210, and was one of the most sought-after reservations in town. At this original A-Listers restaurant, paparazzi shot photos of stars like Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable, and Frank Sinatra — even the famous photo of Sophia Loren giving Jayne Mansfield the side-eye was taken there. Proprietor Michael Romanoff claimed to be a distant cousin of Russia's assassinated royal, Tsar Nicholas II, and the Romanov family. He used that élan to establish his eponymous restaurant, spawning the noodle dish that became a sensation in households from coast to coast.