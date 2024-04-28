How The French Influenced The Creation Of Beef Stroganoff

The recipe for beef Stroganoff has traveled through centuries and continents for a reason. The sour cream-laced sauce doesn't need any careful crafting, uses only a handful of common ingredients, and turns some beef into a memorable meal that isn't hard to master as long as you follow our tips. Beef Stroganoff had its American heydey in the mid-century "Mad Men" days, but you don't need a silver chafing dish or smoking jacket to know that this is a classic. Sadly, many people have only had convenience versions of the dish made with freeze-dried sliced potatoes from a grocery store box or simmered with a can of starchy mushroom soup. It would be a shame not to experience the true recipe with its elegant French roots and no cans or boxes involved.

The venerable recipe most likely originated with late 18th-century Russian nobility, who loved to spend social seasons in Paris, although some historians say the dish could be even older. What we do know is that the French-influenced braised beef dish departs from tradition by using a uniquely Russian ingredient of that day: sour cream (which can be made out of old heavy cream). A clever chef (possibly the personal chef of Pavel Stroganoff) decided to name the creation after the noble Stroganoff family — a rich and noble meal for a rich and noble family. Today, the Stroganoff family palace is open for visitors in St. Petersburg, Russia, and many nearby restaurants serve tourists versions of the dish.