Stop Throwing Away Old Heavy Cream And Make Sour Cream Instead

Got heavy cream that's past its expiration date but still smells okay? Don't toss it out just yet. Instead, transform it into luscious homemade sour cream with a simple kitchen hack. While heavy cream that has curdled or gone chunky is a no-go, some that is slightly aged but still fresh is perfect for this culinary transformation. Best of all: Making sour cream from old heavy cream is surprisingly easy.

Start by pouring the heavy cream into glass jar or container. Then, add a splash of mild vinegar, such as white or apple cider vinegar. Give it a gentle stir to combine, add a splash of milk followed by another stir, then cover the jar with a clean cloth or paper towel and secure it with a rubber band or lid. Now, the waiting game begins. Let the mixture sit at room temperature for at least a day, allowing the acid in the vinegar to naturally sour the cream. During this time, it will thicken and develop the tangy flavor characteristic of sour cream.