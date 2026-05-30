14 Oldest Bourbon Brands Still Available In 2026

Bourbon is deeply tied to tradition and history. To love whiskey is to love the stories that come with it. For certain brands, those stories can sometimes stretch back for hundreds of years. That's why we wanted to celebrate those bourbon brands that not only have a great story but are also still alive today. Yet, the reality isn't always as straightforward as it sounds. Some brands disappear for decades before being revived, and others have had multiple changes of ownership. Even brands that stayed strong had to survive through Prohibition. There are also instances here where the names have changed, but the distilleries have remained. We thought they all deserved a mention here.

That complicated history is a part of what makes bourbon so fascinating, and it's a story we'll tell here. As you read on, you won't be getting just a list of dates, but a brief history of the ups and downs these brands faced to get to where they are today. This includes some of the biggest names in bourbon, but also some more modern whiskeys that have become the custodians of a historic brand. Whether continuously produced or carefully resurrected, here you'll see some fascinating insights into the history of bourbon and American distilling as a whole.