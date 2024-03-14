Every Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbon Brand, Ranked

Buffalo Trace is one of the biggest whiskey producers in the world. Nestled in the heart of Kentucky, the Buffalo Trace Distillery has become known for its dedication to quality and impressive range of whiskeys. While its flagship namesake bourbon remains extremely popular, the distillery that creates it is responsible for a plethora of other incredible alcohol brands, as well.

Now, Buffalo Trace may have long since diversified into other spirits beyond whiskey. But rather than focus on every liquor it makes, we decided to delve solely into the bourbon brands produced by this iconic distillery to see how they compare. From immensely valuable varieties to exorbitantly expensive bottles, the distillery has something for any bourbon lover (including several of the best bourbon brands on the market).

Given my expertise and knowledge of whiskey — including my own personal history with virtually every bourbon produced by the distillery — I've assembled a list of Buffalo Trace's bourbon brands and ranked them based on factors such as taste, availability, and affordability. I've spent many years enjoying a huge variety of bourbons, and feel well-placed to see how these brands stack up. Join me on a journey through the hallowed halls of the Buffalo Trace Distillery as we celebrate its history and rank its many bourbon brands.