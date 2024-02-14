Review: Buffalo Trace And Chris Stapleton's New Traveller Whiskey Hits The Right Notes

There are two categories of whiskey drinkers — those who know exactly what they want and will go straight for it regardless of price point, and those whose preferences aren't as rigid and can be easily swayed by a nice label. Buffalo Trace has managed to tap into both categories, repeatedly making a name for itself with award-winning whiskies while having an ornery-but-charming-looking buffalo on their eye-catching label.

Continuing this aim to produce whiskey for everyone, from the casual drinker to the discerning enthusiast, Buffalo Trace distillery recently launched its new Traveller Whiskey in collaboration with Chris Stapleton, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician.

A premium blended whiskey bottled at 90 proof, Traveller Whiskey is the joint creation of Stapleton and Harlen Wheatley, Buffalo Trace's master distiller. Innumerable hours of testing and tasting went into Traveller Whiskey, as the duo experimented with more than 50 different blends before agreeing on the final product, now known as Blend No. 40. Tasting Table had a chance to speak with Wheatley and try this new whiskey to see if it stands up to the rest of the Buffalo Trace portfolio. As a journalist in the food and beverage industry for 14 years, I have taste-tested and reviewed dozens of bourbons and whiskies, and we relied on this experience for our review. Here's what we thought.

This review is based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.