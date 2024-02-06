Every Old Forester Bourbon, Ranked

There is no doubt that Old Forester is one of the best bourbon brands in existence. The distillery has a storied history and boasts many fantastic expressions in its lineup. While that lineup has great strength, some whiskeys are better than others. That's why we want to rank every Old Forester bourbon to see which one comes out on top. However, we're not strictly sticking to bourbon — we're also including some of its other expressions, including rye whiskey.

There are currently 17 expressions in this lineup, and we're ranking them all. That means we have excluded any retired series or old limited editions that are no longer available. We have personal tasting experience with most of these whiskeys, so we feel it should be a fair assessment. However, we aren't just taking taste into account. Affordability and availability also affect our ranking, as we think that's important to consider. With that in mind, let's journey through everything this great brand offers.