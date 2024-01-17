Old Foresters' Latest Release '1924' Expands Its Historic Whiskey Row Series

Old Forester is debuting the fifth entry into its iconic Whiskey Row Series, Old Forester 1924, and there is a lot to get excited about. This 10-year-old bourbon marks a big shift from the brand's typical whiskey, which averages around four to six years. Old Forester has had limited-release whiskeys that were aged longer, like their Birthday Bourbon, but 1924 isn't a limited release. An interesting aside about Old Forester's aging process is that its warehouses are heat cycled, meaning the whiskey continues to age even through the winter. So a ten-year Old Forester is arguably more mature than similar offerings from other brands.

Apart from the exciting new age statement, Old Forester 1924 brings an entirely new mash bill to the distillery's repertoire. The traditional Old Forester mash bill which has been in use for 153 years is 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. The 1924 iteration has a mash bill of 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% malted barley. That's nearly half the amount of rye and that change translates into a sweeter whiskey with notes of cured tobacco and marzipan on the nose, cinnamon and chocolate on the tongue, and a spicy graham cracker finish. It's complex but balanced with enough heft to satisfy any bourbon lover yet at 100-proof, and the bite isn't overpowering.

Old Forester 1924 is available from participating retailers starting January 17. The 750-milliliter bottle is going for $115.