Old Foresters' Latest Release '1924' Expands Its Historic Whiskey Row Series
Old Forester is debuting the fifth entry into its iconic Whiskey Row Series, Old Forester 1924, and there is a lot to get excited about. This 10-year-old bourbon marks a big shift from the brand's typical whiskey, which averages around four to six years. Old Forester has had limited-release whiskeys that were aged longer, like their Birthday Bourbon, but 1924 isn't a limited release. An interesting aside about Old Forester's aging process is that its warehouses are heat cycled, meaning the whiskey continues to age even through the winter. So a ten-year Old Forester is arguably more mature than similar offerings from other brands.
Apart from the exciting new age statement, Old Forester 1924 brings an entirely new mash bill to the distillery's repertoire. The traditional Old Forester mash bill which has been in use for 153 years is 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. The 1924 iteration has a mash bill of 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% malted barley. That's nearly half the amount of rye and that change translates into a sweeter whiskey with notes of cured tobacco and marzipan on the nose, cinnamon and chocolate on the tongue, and a spicy graham cracker finish. It's complex but balanced with enough heft to satisfy any bourbon lover yet at 100-proof, and the bite isn't overpowering.
Old Forester 1924 is available from participating retailers starting January 17. The 750-milliliter bottle is going for $115.
Commemorating historic milestones for the company
Old Forester's Whiskey Row Series was started in 2014 to highlight important milestones in the company's long and rich history dating back to 1870. It's the only whiskey that was produced before, during, and after Prohibition in the United States and is still in production today.
Speaking of Prohibition, that's where the 1924 gets its name. When Prohibition began in 1920, distilleries across the country shut down. Old Forester was one of only six distilleries in the nation that received a permit to continue distilling whiskey for medicinal use. Meanwhile, the now-defunct distilleries were stuck with barrels of whiskey that were still aging. Old Forester bought them, mixed them together, and bottled them with their label on the front. As you can imagine, all of these barrels had different mash bills and flavor notes. Old Forester 1924 is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of this whiskey innovation, with a new mash bill to celebrate the occasion.
"We are honored to commemorate this historical milestone with a new featured mash bill and a beautiful 10-year age statement," Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a press release shared with Tasting Table. "It allows whiskey lovers to taste just how dynamic our brand can be while staying rooted in our rich history." Does this mark a transition towards longer-aged whiskeys or is this a one-off experiment? Either way, best to get your hands on a bottle before they disappear into the secondary market.