The Difference Between High-Rye Bourbon And Rye Whiskey

Even for brown liquor aficionados, it can be difficult to distinguish between a high-rye bourbon and a rye whiskey, especially since bourbon falls under the whiskey umbrella. The two liquors look similar and are hard to tell apart based on smell. Even the taste can be similar if an equal amount of rye is used in each one. To the untrained eye these two liquors can seem interchangeable — they even typically feature the same alcohol content — but there are a few key distinctions that make high-rye bourbon and rye whiskey their own unique things, and these distinctions can be important factors in how you enjoy them.

High-rye bourbon is the less sweet counterpart of regular bourbon. Like other bourbon whiskeys, it can only be produced within the United States. The extra rye content of these bourbons gives them a spicier, peppery taste, but they still retain some of that traditional bourbon sweetness. In comparison, rye whiskey can be made anywhere in the world. It has a strictly spicy taste, evoking the flavors of baking spices like clove and cinnamon. What really differentiates these liquors, however, is their dominant grain. Both contain rye, as the names imply, but high-rye bourbon is still predominantly made from corn while rye whiskey is made from a minimum of 51% rye.