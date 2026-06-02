This Classic 1954 Piña Colada Ratio Is The Only One You'll Ever Need Again

In the year 1954, Eisenhower was president, and a gallon of gas cost 29 cents. A lot has changed since then, but sometimes, you really can't beat the classics. It was also the year that Elvis Presley hit the music world – and, perhaps even more transcendentally, the year that the first piña colada was ever sucked through a straw. While other proposed origin stories somewhat differ, the drink is said to have been invented at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan. Here, per the lore, the first piña colada — whose name translates to "strained pineapple" — was served at the resort's Beachcomber Bar by Caribe bartender Ramón "Monchito" Marrero.

Over 70 years later, discerning imbibers are still staying true to Marrero's honed recipe (if it ain't broke, don't fix it). According to the Caribe, the cocktail's original recipe calls for 6 parts pineapple juice, 2 parts rum, 1 part coconut cream, and 1 part heavy cream, along with crushed ice, blended to assemble. This flexible template allows sippers to whip up a quick afternoon refresher as easily as batch multiple piña coladas to satisfy a crowd. Plugging in "ounce" for "part" (i.e., 6 ounces pineapple juice, 2 ounces rum, etc.) will yield a single 12-ounce cocktail. Alternatively, to yield a larger batch, home bartenders might use "cup" as the unit of measurement instead of ounces — and, as there are 8 fluid ounces in a cup, this interpretation of the Caribe's original piña colada recipe would yield eight servings of piña colada.