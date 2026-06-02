This Classic 1954 Piña Colada Ratio Is The Only One You'll Ever Need Again
In the year 1954, Eisenhower was president, and a gallon of gas cost 29 cents. A lot has changed since then, but sometimes, you really can't beat the classics. It was also the year that Elvis Presley hit the music world – and, perhaps even more transcendentally, the year that the first piña colada was ever sucked through a straw. While other proposed origin stories somewhat differ, the drink is said to have been invented at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan. Here, per the lore, the first piña colada — whose name translates to "strained pineapple" — was served at the resort's Beachcomber Bar by Caribe bartender Ramón "Monchito" Marrero.
Over 70 years later, discerning imbibers are still staying true to Marrero's honed recipe (if it ain't broke, don't fix it). According to the Caribe, the cocktail's original recipe calls for 6 parts pineapple juice, 2 parts rum, 1 part coconut cream, and 1 part heavy cream, along with crushed ice, blended to assemble. This flexible template allows sippers to whip up a quick afternoon refresher as easily as batch multiple piña coladas to satisfy a crowd. Plugging in "ounce" for "part" (i.e., 6 ounces pineapple juice, 2 ounces rum, etc.) will yield a single 12-ounce cocktail. Alternatively, to yield a larger batch, home bartenders might use "cup" as the unit of measurement instead of ounces — and, as there are 8 fluid ounces in a cup, this interpretation of the Caribe's original piña colada recipe would yield eight servings of piña colada.
Mixologists can easily adjust the ratio to yield as small or large batches as they please
Situated on the oceanfront, the Caribe Hilton makes a fitting backdrop to inspire the creation of such a pillar of the tiki mixological discipline. The drink was such an instant and beloved classic that in 1978, Marrero's piña colada was named the official drink of Puerto Rico. More specifically, the original piña colada created by Marrero in 1954 used a base spirit of Don Q Gold rum. Whatever rum brand you select, opt for an aged variety for a taste of the original cocktail. This perfectly balanced sipper is all about the interplay of the bold yet accessible gold rum, the sweet, rich coconut cream (not to be confused with coconut milk), and the vibrant, acidic tang of the pineapple juice — which is also why precise ingredient measurements matter.
The Caribe Hilton may be the birthplace of this quintessential beach cocktail, but its cultural importance extends far beyond Puerto Rico. Today, July 10 is recognized as National Piña Colada Day in the U.S. To enjoy a classic piña colada in timeless Caribe fashion, garnish it with a fresh pineapple wedge and a maraschino cherry. Or, for a reimagined presentation, try garnishing your piña colada with a Tajìn rim, delivering a kick of unexpected sweet-spicy action.