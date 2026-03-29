The Original Piña Colada Rum — And The Richer Version An Expert Recommends

A cold and refreshing piña colada transports you to the sandy shores of the Caribbean with just a single sip — but only if it's a good one. There are plenty of ways that this drink can go wrong, though one stands out the most: rum choice. Pick a mediocre bottle, and it'll turn out cloyingly sweet instead of being the fruity and bright drink that you're probably expecting. That's one of the reasons why Tatsing Table sat down with Chris Gaspar, a bartender at The Rum House in New York City — we'd like to settle this dilemma once and for all by finding out what the ultimate bottle of rum one should pick up for this iconic drink.

As it turns out, the answer wasn't something too nouveau. When the piña colada was born in 1954, its inventor, Ramon "Monchito" Marrero, a bartender at the Caribe Hilton, used a bottle of Don Q rum as its spirit base. And if it's good enough that it instantly rocketed the recipe into the history of mixology as one of the best, you bet it's good enough for an at-home colada.

However, Gaspar also made a second recommendation that you might want to heed. Rather than Don Q Gold, try Gran Reserva 7 instead. While the classic is lighter and brighter, the Gran Reserva 7 can bring your piña colada a richness that's hard to beat, thanks to it having been aged for seven years in an oak barrel. "It's bold, with hints of tobacco and dried fruit," reviewed Gaspar. Once these flavors blend into your drink, they work alongside the classic fruity notes to give you a colada that's genuinely exceptional.