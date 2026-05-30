10 Forgotten Store-Bought Snack Brands Every Boomer Remembers

Potato chips have long been a staple of the snack section, and one of the most memorable products from the 1970s is Mrs. Bumby's. These chips were manufactured by General Mills and marketed as an elevated take on the classic salted snack. They were thin and irresistibly crunchy, with just the right amount of salt, and a crowd-pleasing taste that made them a hit amongst kids and adults alike.

The first selling point was the product's use of russet potatoes, which were touted for their great flavor. Then, there was the packaging. Mrs. Bumby's potato chips didn't come in the usual flimsy bag, but rather stacked in a foil sleeve, that was then packaged inside a tall cardboard tube. Adverts proudly claimed that the product tasted "better than chips in a bag," and this novel approach also encouraged customers to empty the chips out into a bowl, making the snack ideal for entertaining. Another version saw the chips sold in a rather impractical round, tubular container — likely another attempt to stand out in the shelves.

Sadly, Mrs. Bumby's Potato Chips were only around for a few years before later being discontinued. Thankfully, there are a wide array of potato chip products to choose from in stores today, available in just about every flavor, shape, and size you could imagine.