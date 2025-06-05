The Vintage Pizza Snack From The '70s Most Of Us Forgot About

Snack time of the 1970s — before the health-conscious boom and still riding packaged snack food's initial rise — was a sacred era. Foodies could start the day with a Carnation Breakfast Bar, have a Snack Pack pudding for lunch, and rip into a bag of Pizza Spins after school. One nostalgic Reddit post calls Pizza Spins the "ultimate 70's snack," with one commenter waxing, "Ah yeah! I ate a ton of those whenever I had the munchies." Folks could flip the Todd Rundgren record while a pizza warmed up in the microwave (the appliance gained prominence in U.S. households during the early '70s). Totino's frozen pizza brand alone was worth tens of millions of dollars by the early 1970s. But thanks to Pizza Spins, foodies of the Disco Decade didn't have to preheat the oven or beg their parents to buy a brand-new microwave to enjoy a taste of pizza flavor.

If you don't remember them (or weren't born yet), Pizza Spins were pizza-flavored, wheel-shaped snacks with a zesty, cheesy, slightly spicy flavor. The Pizza Spins box was designed with a red, white, and green color scheme as a nod to the Italian flag, and printed with a descriptive tagline that promised "all the true delicious pizza flavor in a munchy, crunchy, mouth-sized snack!"