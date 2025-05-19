Fans Are Still Craving This Chocolate Breakfast Bar That Vanished Decades Ago

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nostalgia has a famous (or perhaps infamous) way of illuminating things from the past in a flattering light. But, sometimes, the jewels of yore simply really were that good. For foodies who grew up in the 1970s with Carnation Breakfast Bars, nothing else in 2025 hits quite the same.

Carnation released its Breakfast Bars in 1975 (when a Big Mac cost less than $1) as an offshoot of its powdered Instant Breakfast, which hit the market in 1964. A 1965 commercial for Carnation Instant Breakfast shows a milkman delivering glass bottles, and a young child hugging her mother. It's a lot of pomp, but arguably fitting for a wonder-offering marketed as a complete, balanced meal in a single glass. The powdered drink mix promises "as much protein as two fresh eggs, as much mineral nourishment as two strips of crisp bacon, more energy than two slices of buttered toast, plus vitamin C — the orange juice vitamin" in every glass. What could be better? Answer: The same concept, but a chocolate bar you can eat for breakfast.

Carnation Breakfast Bars were all about textural interplay. Crunchy nuts and granola were densely packed and coated in an outer layer of silky chocolate. Chocolate chip and peanut butter seem to be the two most popular and fondly remembered flavors, but these bars also came in chocolate crunch, granola with raisins, and granola cinnamon flavors. In 1981, Carnation expanded into more flavors: caramel nut crunch, chocolate coconut crunch, and chocolate malted milk crunch.