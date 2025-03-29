How Much A Big Mac Cost In 1974 Vs 2025

The times they are a' changin'. In 1974, a Big Mac at a McDonald's location in New York cost $0.85. Today, a Big Mac at a New York McDonald's costs $8.69 — or $12.49 to make it a meal with medium fries and a medium drink. It's worth noting that the same Big Mac might cost less in other states, like Idaho, which is the state with lowest fast food prices in 2025. But, either way, it's a Whopper of a price increase (see what we did there?).

According to a photo of a 1970s McDonald's menu board posted to Reddit, concurrently, a Quarter Pounder cost $0.60, or $0.70 with cheese. Notably, this was nearly the same price for a large fry at $0.46. There was also a menu offering called a "triple ripple ice cream cone" for $0.20, which ... bring that back, please. Per this photo, the Big Mac cost $0.65, a tad less than the $0.85 figure reported by the New York Times for a New York McDonald's location. The Reddit image doesn't list the state location of the McDonald's store at which the menu board was photographed. Still, one dollar in 1974 is equivalent to the purchasing power of $6.83 in 2025, according to DollarTimes. Adjusted for inflation, that $0.65-$0.85 Big Mac would shake out to $4.44-$5.80 today. The actual $8+ price tag charged today seems tough to justify (and pretty bleak alongside).