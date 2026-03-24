If You Ate This Cereal As A Kid, You Probably Grew Up In The '60s

The year was 1965. LBJ was president, and The Beatles and The Rolling Stones dominated radio waves for the first time. When it came to after-school snacks, '60s kids were chowing down on Jiffy Pop and homemade fluffernutter sandwiches. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one of the most memorable retro snacks from the era: Quisp Cereal, which debuted in '65 and has never totally disappeared since.

Ostensibly a portmanteau of "Quaker Oats" and "crisp," Quisp was a sweetened corn nugget cereal not unlike the taste of Cap'n Crunch, but with once distinct difference: Each piece of cereal was shaped like a miniature flying saucer. Talk about an out-of-this-world breakfast! More than the taste of the cereal, however, enduring fans remember Quisp — the cereal's eponymous cartoon alien mascot.

The same year, Quaker Oats also launched "Quake" cereal as a competitor offering to Quisp, igniting a playful mock-war (not unlike Left versus Right Twix bars, or Mike & Ike's "breakup" feud in the 2010s). Unlike the short-statured, propeller-hatted Quisp, his foil Quake was a muscular human character with bulging forearms and a yellow hard hat. Befitting his burly miner motif, Quake cereal pieces were shaped like tiny mechanical gears, but the flavor was the same as Quisp's saucers. The branding was all about colorful illustrations, a playful universe, and a developed narrative — a pioneering masterclass in serial ad campaigns.