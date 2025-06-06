Is There Really A Difference Between Left Twix And Right Twix?

A full-sized 1.79-ounce Twix bar comes in two pieces, side-by-side — one comes on the left side, and the other comes on the right side. This arbitrary packaging has inspired a mock-divisive ad campaign known to fans as the Left Twix versus Right Twix debate. As the official Twix website puts it, "A Twix Chocolate Bar offers such an awesome combination of crunchy cookie, delicious caramel and creamy chocolate, that it had to come in two. After all, Two is More Than One." It's a popular candy bar for a reason (Twix has even inspired stunning chocolatey dessert creations), but both sides of the bar are the same. The name "Twix" itself is a combination of the words "twin sticks."

Maybe confectionery parent company Mars, Inc. saw Mike and Ike candy's "Break Up" ad campaign of 2012 and felt inspired. Per the competitor campaign, some boxes of the candy (which itself remained unchanged) were labelled as only "Ike," with the "Mike" on the box appearing furtively scratched out with black marker, while "Mike" boxes had the "Ike" scratched out. Whether or not the tactic accrued the candy any new customers isn't the point (here at Tasting Table, we actually aren't loving the flavor of Mike and Ikes). The point is that "Left Twix" and "Right Twix" are the same candy — but it's a gimmick that the company plays into and upon which it has based an entire marketing campaign.