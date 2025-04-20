The Popular Sour Candy You Should Avoid At All Costs
There are two candy camps out there. And no, we're not talking about chocolate candies versus gummy candies. We're talking the more divisive sweet versus sour debate. One of the reasons why sour candies are so popular is because they take your palate for a little bit of a joyride. While you do get a fair amount of sweetness, it only comes after you've been hit with a wave of tongue-twisting sourness. They're exciting and fun in a way that regular ol' fruity candies aren't.
In order to decide which brand offers the best sensory experience, and great flavors to boot, we tasted several popular sour candies. While some candy brands soared high above the rest and boasted a delicious, chewy texture and satisfying flavor, others did not even come close. Mike and Ike Mega Mix Sours landed at the very bottom of our ranking. Not only did the pellet-like candies cling to our taste tester's molars, but they also did not offer a refreshing fruity flavor. Instead, they were cloaked with artificiality. And not only was their sweet component lackluster, but their sour flavor was not robust enough to earn them a higher spot on the list.
What's everyone's gripe with Mike and Ikes?
If you surveyed 100 people and asked what their favorite fruity candy was, chances are you would not hear Mike and Ikes name mentioned too often. The candy has a longstanding history on the candy market, as it was created all the way back in 1940 by Just Born. However, it has never been on a list of the best candies ever made.
While the company makes several Mike and Ike varieties, including the original mix, Mega Mix (which contains 10 flavors), and this sour version, its candies are quite divisive. Some people have professed their love for the candy on sites like Reddit, while other folks have likened their flavor to plasticky jelly beans and detest their chewy, gluey mouthfeel.
While our sour candy taste test revealed some duds, like the Mike and Ikes, it also highlighted candies that are doing things right. Our reviewer's favorites included one of the best gummy candies, the Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, and tasty selections from another candy giant, Haribo.