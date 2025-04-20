The Popular Sour Candy You Should Avoid At All Costs

There are two candy camps out there. And no, we're not talking about chocolate candies versus gummy candies. We're talking the more divisive sweet versus sour debate. One of the reasons why sour candies are so popular is because they take your palate for a little bit of a joyride. While you do get a fair amount of sweetness, it only comes after you've been hit with a wave of tongue-twisting sourness. They're exciting and fun in a way that regular ol' fruity candies aren't.

In order to decide which brand offers the best sensory experience, and great flavors to boot, we tasted several popular sour candies. While some candy brands soared high above the rest and boasted a delicious, chewy texture and satisfying flavor, others did not even come close. Mike and Ike Mega Mix Sours landed at the very bottom of our ranking. Not only did the pellet-like candies cling to our taste tester's molars, but they also did not offer a refreshing fruity flavor. Instead, they were cloaked with artificiality. And not only was their sweet component lackluster, but their sour flavor was not robust enough to earn them a higher spot on the list.